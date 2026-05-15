US reroutes 70+ ships under Iran blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

Seventy-five commercial vessels have been rerouted and four others disabled since Washington imposed its naval blockade on Iran on April 13, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday.

Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has gradually increased after months of severe disruption triggered by the outbreak of war with Iran in late February and the subsequent closure of the strategic waterway.

An MH-60R Sea Hawk takes off from the flight deck of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) transiting the Arabian Sea as American forces enforce a maritime blockade against Iran. As of today, 75 commercial vessels have been redirected and 4 have been disabled to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/7wKCJXLqsf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 15, 2026

Iranian state television, citing a Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) naval official, said more than 30 vessels had been allowed to pass through the strait since Wednesday. Semi-official Iranian outlet Fars News Agency also reported that several Chinese ships crossed Hormuz following consultations with Beijing, adding that transit operations were conducted under “Iranian management protocols.”

Despite a ceasefire between the United States and Iran that has largely held since April 8, negotiations remain stalled. Tehran continues to reject US demands to fully reopen Hormuz unless Washington lifts its naval blockade and releases frozen Iranian assets while easing sanctions. Earlier today, Iran and the United States agreed to postpone discussions over Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile -the major point of contention- to later stages of negotiations, with both sides focusing on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US blockade.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame