US navy intercepts 63 ships linked to Iran since April 13

US navy intercepts 63 ships linked to Iran since April 13
2026-05-09T16:36:27+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US forces have redirected 58 commercial vessels and disabled four others since the start of the naval blockade against Iran on April 13, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

The maritime blockade against Iran, according to the Command, continues to be fully enforced.

Yesterday, CENTCOM announced that US forces opened fire on two Iranian-flagged oil tankers while they were allegedly attempting to breach the blockade.

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