Al-Sudani discusses investments with global oil Companies

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani convened a meeting with representatives of several global oil companies to discuss the development of oil investments and the advancement of partnerships between Iraq and major international firms in this sector.

According to a statement from his office, al-Sudani received a briefing on the progress of work in extraction, expansions, and the implementation of bilateral contracts, as well as the main obstacles hindering the companies' swift fulfillment of their commitments with the Ministry of Oil.

The Prime Minister urged the relevant authorities to facilitate the operational requirements of the companies' staff, expediting entry visas, streamlining customs clearance, and accelerating tax accounting.

Al-Sudani emphasized the necessity of environmental considerations by the companies in accordance with agreements signed with Iraq, in order to preserve the Iraqi environment.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister exhorted the oil companies participating in the fifth licensing round to expedite the implementation of their respective contracts and to regularly update him on the progress.

He reaffirmed Iraq's readiness to support its economic partners and welcome development proposals, as well as its willingness to proactively address issues and surmount obstacles in collaboration with the Ministry of Oil.