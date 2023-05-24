Al-Sudani chairs meeting on Development of Baghdad International airport

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani presided over a special meeting to discuss the planned initiatives for the rehabilitation and development of Baghdad International Airport.

According to a statement from his media office received by Shafaq News Agency, the meeting focused on the measures taken to declare the airport's development and rehabilitation as an investment opportunity for specialized global companies, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Additionally, the preparation of an economic feasibility study for this vital and significant project was discussed.

Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized the need for integrated vision, a defined timeline, and high standards to transform the airport into a fitting reflection of the capital, Baghdad, showcasing its civilization. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of providing the best and most efficient services for both Iraqi travelers and those visiting the country.