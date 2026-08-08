Badr Leader calls for high PMF readiness

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi Al-Amiri urged the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an umbrella of mostly Shiite armed groups formally under Iraqi state authority, on Saturday to maintain a high level of readiness.

Al-Amiri's office said he met several PMF commanders to discuss the latest field developments, current requirements, and ways to strengthen the capabilities of the PMF and security forces.

Earlier this week, an informed source told Shafaq News that the factions had put their plans on hold after presenting Riyadh with a set of demands, including an official apology, compensation for the families of those killed, reparations for damaged public property, and a de-escalation of Saudi media rhetoric. Al-Amiri also appeared in a video urging the IRI to delay any military response and prioritize “Iraq's supreme interests,” pointing out that efforts were underway to secure the rights of those killed and wounded through diplomatic channels.

Read more: Wednesday's US-Saudi attack on Iraq: What Is Known