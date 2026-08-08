Iraq orders fresh review of Iraqi Airways finances

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Transport Minister Wahab Salman al-Hassani has ordered a series of investigations into state-owned Iraqi Airways after a ministry committee identified alleged financial irregularities, according to an official document.

The minister instructed the ministry's Central Indemnification Committee, which determines financial liability for losses to the state, to examine the findings, identify those responsible for any financial damage and refer the results to Iraq's Integrity Commission, the country's anti-corruption agency.

Al-Hassani also ordered a comprehensive review of Iraqi Airways' partnership contracts to assess their compliance with cabinet decisions and identify ways to improve the airline's revenues.

Separately, he directed the formation of a joint committee from the ministry and Iraqi Airways to revise the airline's employee incentive system, saying the changes should be based on objective criteria to prevent senior officials from exploiting internal regulations.

The move comes as scrutiny of Iraq's national carrier intensifies. Last month, the ministry suspended eight senior Iraqi Airways officials during an investigation into the disappearance of 16 billion Iraqi dinars (about $12.3 million) from the airline's accounts. It also suspended Director General Munaf Abdul Munim Ajil for 60 days pending an investigation into a separate alleged embezzlement case, according to previous Shafaq News reporting.

The document did not specify when the investigations or contract review would be completed.

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