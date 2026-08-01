Israeli drone strike wounds two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Saturday, local media reported, days before a new round of direct Lebanon-Israel negotiations is set to begin in Rome.

Israeli artillery shelled the town of Bani Hayyan in the Marjayoun district as explosions were reported in Mays al-Jabal. In neighboring Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces demolished and set fire to several homes in the towns of Baraachit and Haddatha.

Read more: Lebanon: Israeli Beaufort Castle blast breached ceasefire

Low-flying Israeli drones flew over Beirut, its southern suburbs, and the Al-Zahrani area, while an Israeli naval vessel opened fire toward fishing boats off Al-Mansouri, near Tyre, without causing injuries, in what Lebanese media described as an attempt to prevent fishermen from operating in the area.

The developments came despite the US-sponsored framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese Army and the disarmament of armed groups. Israel, however, continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and areas seized during the 2023–2024 conflict, while its latest operations extended more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,333 people and injured more than 12,236 others, including women and children.

The seventh round of direct Lebanon-Israel negotiations will begin in Rome on Tuesday and continue for three days, a Lebanese source told Al Arabiya/Al Hadath. Led by Ambassador Simon Karam and including Ambassador Nada Maawad and military representatives, the Lebanese delegation will seek to move to the second phase of the pilot zones by adding the city of Bint Jbeil. If Israel rejects the proposal, Beirut will instead propose including the town of Khiam.

The source added that Lebanon will press to incorporate additional occupied towns into the pilot zones while rejecting any Israeli role in verifying implementation of the first phase, insisting that the task should instead be entrusted to other parties.