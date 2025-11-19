Israel strikes four Lebanese villages after drone attack injured 11 students

Shafaq News – Beirut (Updated at 18:14)

Israeli warplanes attacked four villages in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, hours after a drone strike killed a municipal worker and wounded 11 university students in the town of al-Tayri.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News that loud explosions shook the area and thick columns of smoke rose over buildings hit in Deir Kifa, Chehour, Aynata, and Tayr Felsay. The extent of material damage and casualties has not yet been determined.

Shortly before the attack, the Israeli military issued an “urgent” evacuation warning to residents of the four villages, saying it planned imminent strikes on what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure and urging people in designated buildings and surrounding structures to leave immediately for their “safety.”

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان 🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في أنحاء جنوب لبنان وذلك للتعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها حزب الله لإعادة إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة🔸نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في… pic.twitter.com/7sDPoksfgg — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 19, 2025

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war

According to Lebanese authorities, Israel has carried out 5,298 violations since the ceasefire that took effect on 27 November 2024 and up to 17 November 2025. These include 169 naval, 2,189 ground, and 2,940 air violations. Authorities also reported 321 people killed and 619 wounded during this period.