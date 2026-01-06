Israel claims Lebanon strikes hit Hezbollah and Hamas targets

Shafaq News– Beirut

The Israeli military alleged on Tuesday that recent strikes across Lebanon targeted infrastructure linked to Hezbollah and Hamas.

In a statement, the army claimed that Monday's operation focused on weapons depots, military structures, and underground facilities reportedly associated with Hezbollah. It also reported striking Hamas weapons production sites in southern Lebanon, which it described as facilities used to arm the group.

#فيديو 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم مستودعات أسلحة ومباني عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله وحماس الارهابيتين في عدة مناطق من لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع أمس على عدة بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي وحماس في عدة مناطق بلبنان. 🔸في اطار الغارات هاجم جيش الدفاع عدة مستودعات أسلحة ومباني عسكرية… pic.twitter.com/VRCo3SDQz7 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 6, 2026

Both groups have yet to comment on the assaults, while Lebanese officials have repeatedly denounced the strikes as acts of aggression and a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The attacks, according to Lebanese authorities, included a drone strike on a vehicle in the town of Briqueh, in southern Lebanon, which injured two people. Israeli strikes also damaged buildings in Anan and Kfarhatta in the south, as well as Ain Al-Tineh and Al-Manara in the western Beqaa Valley, eastern Lebanon, with no casualties recorded.

After midnight, an airstrike hit a three-story building in the industrial zone south of Saida, southern Lebanon. The Ministry of Public Health has not issued an official casualty figure, while some Lebanese media reported two injuries among the workers.

The strikes occurred despite a US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024. Israeli forces continue to hold positions south of the Litani River and have carried out repeated attacks across Lebanon. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon says it has documented more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports at least 340 deaths and over 970 injuries, including women and children.

