Israeli drone attack kills child in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 11:11 a.m.)

An Israeli drone strike on Monday targeted a vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Yanouh, resulting in three deaths, including a child, according to local media.

The Israeli military confirmed the operation, alleging the target was a Hezbollah operative in the area.

#عاجل ‼️استهدف جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا من حزب الله في منطقة يانوح بجنوب لبنان. — كابتن إيلا Captain Ella (@CaptainElla1) February 9, 2026

The Lebanese group has yet to comment on the incident.

Earlier today, Lebanon’s Islamic Group, a Sunni political and religious organization, confirmed that Israel detained one of its senior officials in southern Lebanon, though the individual’s identity was not disclosed.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and carry out strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports over 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries, including women and children.