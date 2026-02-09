Iraq Parliament holds brief session, adjourns until further notice

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Council of Representatives on Monday held a brief session lasting only a few minutes before deciding to adjourn until further notice, following the failure to convene three consecutive sessions.

In a statement, the parliament’s media department said Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi opened Session No. (7) of the sixth electoral cycle, first legislative year, and first legislative term. During the session, lawmakers Hasanein Al-Khafaji, Jaafar Shaeel Al-Zamili, and Ali Anhir Al-Sarai took the constitutional oath as members of parliament.

The council also voted to form a committee headed by First Deputy Speaker Adnan Fayhan Al-Dulaimi to amend the internal regulations governing parliamentary committees.

