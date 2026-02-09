Libyan coast tragedy: 50+ presumed dead in overturned inflatable vessel

Shafaq News- Tripoli

At least 53 people went dead or missing, including two infants, after an overloaded inflatable vessel capsized in the Mediterranean Sea along with the Libyan coasts, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Organization noted that the boat was carrying 55 migrants when it overturned, adding to a growing toll from a series of previous sea crossings launched from Libya’s shores.

At least 53 migrants, including two babies, are dead or missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Libya. These tragedies are preventable. Urgent action is needed to protect lives and ensure safe, regular pathways on the Central Mediterranean route. https://t.co/crr3B1Y8tN pic.twitter.com/coEHlcKiXB — IOM Spokesperson (@IOMSpokesperson) February 9, 2026

The Libyan Red Crescent also reported that one vessel involved in the incident was carrying 26 migrants from Bangladesh, four of whom died. Another boat was transporting 69 migrants, including two Egyptians and dozens of Sudanese.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has become a central transit point for migrants fleeing conflict and economic hardship, many of whom attempt the perilous Mediterranean crossing to Europe. The IOM has estimated that up to 12,000 migrants have died or gone missing at sea along this route.