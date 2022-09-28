Five killed, 50 injured in Iranian bombardment of Koysinjaq

Shafaq News/ At least five were killed in an Iranian bombardment of the headquarters of the Iranian "Freedom" movement in Erbil's district of Koysinjaq, spokesperson Ardlan Khesrawi said on Wednesday.

Khesrawi told Shafaq News Agency, "so far, we have five killed and fifty others injured."

The head of Koysinjaq's Health Directorate, Shirwan Jalal, the attack resulted in two deaths and 12 injuries.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' "Hamza Sayyid Shuhada" military base bombed anti-Tehran Kurdish parties.

Mehr said that the headquarters of those parties were targeted by missiles and explosive-laden drones.