Iran probes roots of December economic unrest

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran launched a nationwide investigation into the December 2025 economic protests to identify causes, address systemic gaps, and prevent future unrest, a senior Iranian official noted on Monday.

In a statement, Abbas Bazouki, the deputy head of the First Vice President’s Office for Communications and Information, indicated the investigation was initiated by the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and extends beyond government circles. Academics, community leaders, and representatives from various social segments will be invited to provide their views, criticisms, and solutions directly.

The unrest began on December 28 after the Iranian rial fell to about 1.45 million per US dollar, fueling sharp food price increases and inflation. Iranian authorities have acknowledged roughly 3,000 deaths, while the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) put the toll at 5,137.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of seeking to destabilize the country, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserting that protests began peacefully and within constitutional bounds before turning violent following the “infiltration of armed groups.”