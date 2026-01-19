Tehran links unrests to Israeli warfare strategy

Shafaq News– Tehran

The recent unrest in Iran is a continuation of Israel’s war against the country, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Monday, asserting that Tehran had prevailed once again.

Speaking during an open parliamentary session, Ghalibaf portrayed the events as “terrorist warfare in the style of ISIS,” drawing a comparison with Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon, in which explosive material was planted in the devices, killing many Hezbollah members.

He attributed Iran’s response to the guidance of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, crediting him with distinguishing protesters from what he termed “disruptive elements” and averting disruptions to the country’s strategic calculations.

“Iran is the most dangerous place in the world for terrorists and traitors,” he remarked, while praising the Iranian police, the Basij, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) for confronting the unrest, despite heavy casualties within their ranks.

The protests erupted in late December amid worsening economic conditions and later expanded into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran’s clerical leadership. Although the intensity of unrest has eased in recent days, rights group HRANA reported more than 3,900 deaths. Independent verification, however, remains difficult because of prolonged internet restrictions.

