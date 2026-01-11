Iran warns of multi-front conflict with US and Israel

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Sunday declared that the country is engaged in a comprehensive war with Israel and the United States, urging lawmakers to closely track the “enemy plots.”

During a parliament session, Ghalibaf outlined that Iran faces conflicts simultaneously on economic, knowledge-based, military, and terrorist fronts. He noted that while economic, knowledge, and psychological battles have persisted for years, they have grown increasingly complex in recent times.

Addressing US President Donald Trump, he cautioned that any attack on Iran would trigger a response targeting Israel and US military bases in the region, which he described as “legitimate targets.”

His remarks come amid nationwide protests that began on December 28 over mounting economic pressures. The rial has tumbled sharply, exceeding 145,000 per US dollar, driving up prices. Tasnim News reported that demonstrations have dropped by nearly 90% compared with their peak days.

Earlier, Iran indicated that its army could intervene if security conditions deteriorate, accusing the United States and Israel of instigating unrest. Trump maintained that Washington could respond militarily if Iranian authorities harm protesters.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, immediately classified a segment of the protesters as “rioters” serving Trump, warning that Iran would not tolerate individuals advancing foreign interests.

Iranian authorities have yet to release official casualty or arrest figures. While numbers remain undisclosed, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) documented demonstrations at nearly 300 locations across 111 cities in all 31 provinces, reporting at least 50 deaths, including police officers, and over 2,200 arrests.

Read more: Trader protests reshape Iran’s crisis while US signals grow sharper