Death toll and arrests rise as Iran protests enter 28th day, Watchdog says

Shafaq News– Tehran

Nationwide protests in Iran entered their twenty-eighth day, as human rights monitors reported a continued rise in deaths, injuries, and arrests alongside a third consecutive week of nationwide internet disruptions.

According to data compiled by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the number of confirmed deaths linked to the protests has reached 5,137, while an additional 12,904 cases remain under review. At least 7,402 people have sustained serious injuries, and total arrests nationwide have risen to 27,797, as communication restrictions continue to hamper access to information.

Internet restrictions also remained in place across much of the country, with NetBlocks reporting that nationwide shutdowns and disruptions have exceeded 348 hours.

At the same time, arrests and summonses continued to expand, with HRANA reporting a growing number of cases involving forced confessions, many of which have been broadcast by state media.

State-affiliated outlets, meanwhile, reported large-scale security operations in several provinces. In Hamedan, 148 people were detained on charges including the manufacturing and distribution of hand grenades, as well as alleged links to Israel and the Iran International network. Other reports referred to the arrest of three four-member groups accused of damaging public property, in addition to the detention of two foreign nationals.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization also released figures claiming the arrest or summoning of 735 individuals and the “guidance and admonition” of approximately 11,000 people. The statements included claims about the discovery of weapons and the dismantling of networks allegedly connected to foreign intelligence services.