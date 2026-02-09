USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, hold ground in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading on a mixed note, slipping by 150 Iraqi dinars in Baghdad while remaining steady in Erbil compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 149,800 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, after closing at 149,950 dinars in the previous session at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 150,250 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 149,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 149,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 149,650.



