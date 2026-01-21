Drone Attack on PAK Headquarters in Erbil

Shafaq News– Erbil

A drone struck the headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, the party reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, PAK confirmed the death of its member Mohammed Saleh Mohammadi, known as “Nebrez,” who also held a logistical role within the Kurdistan National Army. Another person sustained injuries in the strike.

The party linked the attack to Iran, while authorities in the Kurdistan Region have yet to issue an official response.

Last week, seven Kurdish political parties from Eastern Kurdistan, led by the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (PDKI) and PAK, accused Iranian authorities of committing crimes against humanity during the ongoing nationwide protest crackdown, urging the United Nations to take urgent action.

Since late December 2025, Iran has faced widespread unrest, initially triggered by deteriorating economic conditions and evolving into nationwide protests challenging clerical authority. While tensions have eased in recent days, the Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates nearly 4,000 deaths, figures that remain difficult to verify amid prolonged internet disruptions. Tehran has blamed the United States and Israel for fomenting instability, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noting that demonstrations began peacefully before turning violent due to the “infiltration of armed groups.”

