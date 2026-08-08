Businessman al-Hajaf detained in Saladin corruption case

Shafaq News- Saladin

A specialized security force arrested businessman Mohammed al-Hajaf in Iraq's Saladin province on Saturday evening over suspected corruption and misuse of public funds in several projects carried out in the province, local sources told Shafaq News.

The arrest was carried out under judicial warrants and relates to contracts for service and investment projects awarded to companies owned or supervised by al-Hajaf, the sources said.

The investigation examines how several infrastructure projects were implemented, including delays in completing some works and whether the materials used met approved technical specifications. Files tied to housing and investment projects and to supply contracts are also under review.

Investigators are separately reviewing financial records, contracts, and project documents to check that referral, implementation, and disbursement procedures were sound, and to determine legal responsibility for any violations the inquiry establishes, the sources added.

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