Iraq’s Al-Nujaba threatens Israel with renewed resistance operations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Akram Al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), warned on Wednesday that the Axis of Resistance* would resume operations against Israel in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Abu Alaa Al-Walaei, Secretary-General of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, also called on the leadership of the Axis of Resistance to strike Israel in response to attacks on Lebanon and what he described as violations of a ceasefire announced a day earlier between Iran and the United States.

Earlier today, Israeli forces carried out around 100 strikes across Lebanon within 10 minutes, killing at least 89 people and injuring 722 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Iran responded by moving to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning it may reconsider the ceasefire if operations in Lebanon continue. An informed source told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran is reviewing the option of withdrawing from the truce, describing the strikes as a violation of what it considers a comprehensive agreement, while Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee, stressed that any ceasefire must apply across all fronts.

US President Donald Trump, however, indicated that Israeli activity in Lebanon falls outside the ceasefire arrangement with Iran, describing it as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah.

*The Axis of Resistance is an Iran-aligned coalition of armed factions, including Palestinian groups, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and other groups.