Trump: Lebanon excluded from Iran ceasefire agreement

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated that Israeli strikes in Lebanon fall outside the two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, describing them as a separate “skirmish.”

Speaking to PBS NewsHour correspondent Liz Landers after a Pentagon briefing, Trump clarified that Lebanon was excluded from the arrangement, attributing this to Hezbollah, and suggested it would be handled independently. “It's part of the deal – everyone knows that.”

A few minutes after the Pentagon briefing wrapped I spoke with President Trump briefly to ask about the latest with Iran: pic.twitter.com/tW0nYD1Vcs — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) April 8, 2026

The White House, meanwhile, said that the ceasefire proposal published by Iran is not the one currently under discussion with Washington.

Trump had earlier announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran following nearly 40 days of regional escalation. Despite the truce, Israeli forces then carried out more than 100 airstrikes within 10 minutes across multiple locations in Lebanon, including Beirut, its suburbs, the south, and the Beqaa Valley, with Lebanese media reporting around 200 fatalities.

Iran responded by moving to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning it may reconsider the ceasefire if operations in Lebanon continue. An informed source told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran is reviewing the option of withdrawing from the truce, describing the strikes as a violation of what it considers a comprehensive agreement, while Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee, stressed that any ceasefire must apply across all fronts.