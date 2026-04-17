Trump: Israel PROHIBITED from hitting Lebanon, no cash in Iran deal

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Friday pledged that Israel would halt strikes on Lebanon, hours after announcing a US-brokered ceasefire aimed at de-escalating cross-border hostilities.

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer… They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump added that Washington would “separately…deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner,” referring to the Iran-backed armed group operating in Lebanon.

The truce took effect on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (21:00 GMT), following separate calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Under the arrangement, Israel retains the right to act against imminent or ongoing threats, while Lebanon is required to take steps to prevent attacks by Hezbollah and non-state armed groups. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described the “Hezbollah ceasefire” as temporary, confirming that Israeli forces would remain deployed inside Lebanese territory and that military operations are set to continue.

Meanwhile, the US president denied that any financial exchange would be part of a potential agreement with Iran, asserting that the United States would take possession of “all Nuclear Dust,” generated by US B-2 bombers with “No money…in any way, shape, or form.”

Axios reported earlier today that Washington is discussing a broader framework with Tehran, under which Iran would transfer its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium in exchange for the release of $20 billion in frozen assets.