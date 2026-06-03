Trade between Iraq and Jordan tumbles 30% in Q1 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trade between Iraq and Jordan fell by 30% in the first quarter of 2026, dropping to $479 million from $684 million in the same period last year, an economic expert said.

Manar Al-Obaidi, the head of the Future Iraq Foundation for Economic Studies and Consultations, said on Tuesday that Jordanian exports to Iraq declined by 12% year-on-year, while the value of re-exports from Jordan to Iraq dropped by 38%.

Iraqi exports to Jordan recorded the sharpest decline, plunging by 73% from $73 million in the first quarter of 2025 to just $20 million in the corresponding period of 2026.

Jordan's main exports to Iraq include fertilizers, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and food products, while Iraqi exports to Jordan are largely concentrated in crude oil and petroleum derivatives, according to Al-Obaidi.

Iraq imported $265 million worth of Jordanian goods during the first four months of 2026, retaining its position as the leading destination for Jordanian exports, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce.