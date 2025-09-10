Iraq imports +$9M in goods from Mexico in 2024
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq imported $9.45 million worth of goods from Mexico in 2024, Trade Map reported on Wednesday.
The data showed that mechanical products and machinery topped the list at $5.24 million, followed by electrical equipment and parts at $3.53 million. Imports of vehicles other than railway cars reached $470,000, while basic metal products accounted for $218,000.
The report added that Iraq did not export any goods to Mexico in 2024.