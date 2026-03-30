Iran, Hezbollah launch rockets at Haifa as Israel strikes Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Heavy rocket fire was launched on Monday from Iran and Hezbollah toward northern Israel, including the Haifa area, as Israeli airstrikes intensified across multiple regions in Lebanon.

Sirens sounded across northern Israel, extending south of Haifa, as residents were urged to seek shelter. Israeli media indicated the use of a cluster warhead in one missile, while a strike in the Kiryat area caused a building collapse. The Haifa oil refinery was also hit again, sparking a fire.

استمرار محاولات السيطرة على النيران في خزانات منشأة البتروكيماويات بحيفا pic.twitter.com/7vXcXRXBG2 — التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 30, 2026

Israel’s Health Ministry said 6,008 Israelis have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of the conflict, including 121 still receiving treatment, with 232 casualties recorded over the past 24 hours, most described as minor.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, noted carrying out a series of coordinated attacks targeting troop concentrations and military positions along the border and in northern Israel, including rocket fire toward areas near Khiam and settlements such as Metula, Dovev, Ghajar, Kiryat Shmona, Avivim, and Malikiya, alongside drone strikes on a military site in Shomera and a missile defense position south of Haifa.

Lebanese media reported intensified Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, including residential areas near the Swaidan Center in the Rehab neighborhood, along with strikes on Hanawayeh, Shaqra, and Qlileh, artillery fire in Mansouri, and drone activity near Tyre.

كاميرا مراقبة توثّق لحظة العدوان الإسرائيلي على شقة في منطقة الرحاب.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/cyGaxEv2xR — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) March 30, 2026

A strike also reportedly hit a Lebanese army checkpoint in the Ameriyeh area south of Tyre, injuring several soldiers.

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,238 people and injured 3,543 others, including 124 children and 87 women among the dead, and 413 children and 468 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

الغارات على حناويه أدت إلى تدمير 4 سيارات اسعاف ولا إصابات pic.twitter.com/EDXl4Pod5T — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 30, 2026

The Israeli army confirmed that it carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. It also claimed to have targeted “a Hezbollah cell near an ambulance in southern Lebanon,” alleging the group was using medical vehicles to transport weapons.