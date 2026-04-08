Israel carries out 100+ strikes across Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on Wednesday hit multiple areas across Lebanon, including Beirut and its suburbs, southern regions, and the Beqaa Valley, according to Lebanese media.

Lebanese outlets reported over 100 strikes on areas including Bint Jbeil, Nabatiyeh villages, Sidon outskirts, and Hermel and Shmestar in Beqaa, leaving a “massive” number of civilian casualties, with no official toll yet available.

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