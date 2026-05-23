Modern irrigation drives Iraq’s 2026 summer agriculture plan

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will adopt modern irrigation systems and stricter water management measures for the 2026 summer agricultural season to confront worsening drought conditions and persistent water shortages, the ministries of Water Resources and Agriculture said on Saturday.

The plan includes integrated programs for water distribution among provinces and promotes modern irrigation methods and laser land-leveling technology to improve efficiency.

Water Resources Minister Muthanna Al-Tamimi affirmed the ministry’s commitment to securing the water releases required to implement the agricultural plan in line with available reserves and Iraq’s broader water management strategy.

The measures come as Iraq faces escalating climate pressures and recurring drought seasons that have severely affected agriculture and water supplies in recent years. Official estimates indicate that annual water inflows have dropped to between 25 and 40 billion cubic meters, around 30–40% of historical averages, while the country’s yearly needs exceed 50 billion cubic meters. Strategic reserves stored in major dams and lakes have also fallen to between 7 and 10 billion cubic meters, sharply reducing Baghdad’s ability to withstand prolonged shortages.

According to the statement, the 2026 summer agricultural plan includes the cultivation of 361,900 dunams (about 90,475 hectares) of rice, in addition to yellow corn and summer vegetable crops, with planting operations scheduled to begin on June 20.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis: A structural rewrite of agricultural governance