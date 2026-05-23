Iraqi Football Association elects new executive office

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ten candidates won seats on the executive office of the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) on Saturday after securing votes from the General Assembly for the next four-year term.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Imad Yassin led the vote with 40 ballots, followed by Ahmed Ouda and Sabreen Hamed with 39 each, while Abdul Razzaq Akram secured 38. Khalaf Jalal, Ghalib Abbas, and Farqad Abdul Karim each received 37 votes, ahead of Kazem Hamad and Mohammed Ahmed Murad with 34 apiece, while Sabah Qasim won 33 votes.

A total of 23 candidates competed for executive office seats following several withdrawals from the candidate list.

Earlier today, Younis Mahmoud won the presidency of the Iraqi Football Association, while Sarmad Abdulilah and Mohammed Nasser Shukrun were elected first and second vice presidents.