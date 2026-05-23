Iran: US war deal still faces disputes over Hormuz and nuclear file

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington (Updated at 18:50)

Iran on Saturday said it was finalizing a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States to end the war that began on February 28, though disputes over frozen assets, the Strait of Hormuz, and future nuclear talks remain unresolved.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told state media that Tehran insists on ending the war and halting threats across regional fronts, including Lebanon, before any discussion of the nuclear file. Under the proposed framework, a preliminary MoU would be announced first, followed by 30 to 60 days of talks on nuclear issues without prior commitments from Iran.

Tehran had rejected previous US demands related to shutting nuclear facilities or transferring enriched uranium abroad, describing such conditions as “unacceptable at the current stage of negotiations,” state media added.

Pakistan remains the main mediator between Tehran and Washington, facilitating the exchange of proposals and messages as negotiations enter the “final drafting stage.”

Earlier, Al-Jazeera, citing an Iranian official, reported that the proposed framework under discussion includes ending the war, lifting restrictions on Iran, restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz –through which roughly 20% of global oil and gas shipments pass– and the withdrawal of US forces from the “war zone.” The memorandum deliberately excludes the nuclear file at this stage because the issue remains unresolved and would instead be discussed during a separate 30-to-60-day negotiation period under the phased framework.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later claimed that there had been “some progress” in the negotiations but warned that major differences between the two sides remain.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also signaled continued distrust toward Washington, explaining that Tehran would not compromise on its “national rights” despite ongoing mediation efforts. In a separate message to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Araghchi further reaffirmed Iran’s continued support for Hezbollah and stressed that Tehran’s latest proposal to Washington includes ending hostilities in Lebanon as part of a broader regional ceasefire framework.

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