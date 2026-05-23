US intercepts 100 vessels under Iran naval blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces redirected 100 commercial vessels and disabled four ships since the start of the naval blockade imposed on Iran on April 13, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on Saturday.

Over the past six weeks, more than 15,000 soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen have also allowed 26 humanitarian aid ships to pass, according to CENTCOM.

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper said US the operations involved more than 200 US aircraft and warships supporting the mission, including the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, the USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group/31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and several guided-missile destroyers.

He also noted that the blockade applies to vessels of all nationalities entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Earlier today, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Navy announced that 25 vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours under direct coordination with Iranian naval forces.

Washington and Tehran continue to impose maritime restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US Navy preventing vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports while Iran maintains limits on commercial traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies.

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