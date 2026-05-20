CENTCOM: US reroutes 90 vessels under Iran blockade

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

The US Navy diverted 90 vessels and disabled four to ensure compliance with the maritime blockade measures against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday.

CENTCOM did not disclose the ships’ nationalities or the nature of their cargo.

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter patrols near a commercial vessel transiting regional waters as American forces enforce the maritime blockade against Iran. As of May 20, U.S. forces have redirected 90 ships and disabled 4 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/58gANXuGmR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported that five large oil tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz after coordinating with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), adding that Iranian naval forces remain deployed at their positions and are operating at the “highest level of readiness to defend the country.”

The IRGC Navy instructed vessels to coordinate with Iranian forces before transiting the strait, indicating that ships doing so “will enjoy safe and smooth passage,” while Iranian forces would ensure maritime security.

Earlier this week, the member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, Mohsen Rezaei, described the US naval presence as “an act of war,” cautioning that the Sea of Oman could become a “graveyard” for American forces if tensions escalate, while US President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Tehran, warning that “the Clock is Ticking.”