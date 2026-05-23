Iraqi Air Force strikes ISIS position in Kirkuk's Zghaitoun Valley

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi Air Force F-16 jets struck an ISIS position in Zghaitoun Valley within the Kirkuk operations sector on Saturday.

A Defense Ministry source told Shafaq News that the strike was carried out based on precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate regarding movements by militant elements in the targeted area, without providing further details about the size of damage or casualties.

Zghaitoun Valley, a rugged mountainous area in Kirkuk, has long served as a hideout for ISIS remnants after their defeat in Iraq’s major cities. The group has exploited the terrain to launch ambushes on security forces and to store weapons and explosives.

Read more: Tracking down ISIS in Iraq: From rugged terrain to DNA identification