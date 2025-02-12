Iraq’s JOC: Two ISIS militants killed in Kirkuk operation

Shafaq News / Iraqi warplanes conducted an airstrike on an ISIS cell between Al-Rashad sub-district and Daquq district, 45 km south of Kirkuk, a security source reported on Wednesday.

“Intelligence from the 11th Infantry Division led to the identification of the cell in the Zghaitoun Valley near Al-Kuba village. The information was relayed to the Military Intelligence Directorate under the Joint Operations Command (JOC), which coordinated the strike,” the source added.

According to JOC, “The airstrike was successfully executed despite difficult terrain, with ground forces later recovering the bodies of two militants. Among them was Adnan Khalil Jad’an, known as Haji Awad, who was responsible for a previous attack that killed four Iraqi soldiers. Security forces also seized weapons, communication devices, and logistical supplies from the site.”

On February 10, a security source in Kirkuk confirmed the launch of a large-scale operation to recover the bodies of ISIS militants following the strike.

The Zghaitoun Valley, known for its rugged geography, has long served as a stronghold for insurgent groups. Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS remains active in the region, relying on ambushes, bombings, and kidnappings to destabilize security.