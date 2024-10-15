Iraqi airstrikes kill four ISIS members, including a "key" leader

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) reported that Iraqi Air Force F-16 jets carried out airstrikes that resulted in the deaths of ISIS members in Kirkuk governorate.

The JOC stated, “On Monday, the F-16s executed two successful airstrikes targeting a terrorist hideout in the Laylan area at 11:30 PM.”

On Tuesday at 5:00 AM, a force from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service assessed the results of the strike and found four bodies of ISIS members, one of whom was a "key" leader.

“All information will be verified after investigations are conducted,” the JOC said. “The operation also resulted in the destruction of weapons, communication devices, and logistical materials, and the search operation is ongoing.”

Earlier today, a security source affirmed that a military operation by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service was launched with air support in Kirkuk.

The source informed Shafaq News, "The operation covered specific areas, including the mountainous range in the governorate, to prevent any activity by terrorist groups."

"The security forces raided hideouts and safe houses belonging to ISIS, with air support from the Iraqi Air Force," he added.

ISIS in Kirkuk

ISIS has been a persistent threat in Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic region in northern Iraq. Despite losing territorial control in Iraq in 2017, ISIS remnants continue to operate in rural and mountainous areas, conducting attacks against civilians and security forces.

Kirkuk is considered a disputed area, with competing claims from the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. This dispute has led to a lack of cohesive security measures and the presence of many security vacuums—areas where neither side exerts full control.

ISIS and other militant groups exploit these vacuums to carry out attacks and establish hideouts.

This is an updated story.