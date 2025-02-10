Iraqi forces sweep Kirkuk's "Valley of Death" to recover ISIS remains

Shafaq News / On Monday, a security source in Kirkuk reported that a large-scale security operation has been initiated in the southern part of the province to recover the bodies of ISIS militants.

The operation follows an airstrike conducted by the Iraqi Air Force on Sunday using F-16 jets, which targeted ISIS positions in the area.

According to the source, a joint force from the Iraqi Army began the operation in the Zghaitoun Valley, located between the Rashad sub-district and Daquq district, approximately 45 km south of Kirkuk. The operation, which continues with aerial support from army aviation, aims to secure and recover the remains of the militants. Details regarding the operation and the airstrikes carried out last evening are expected to be announced later.

The source further noted that F-16 jets executed two separate airstrikes on an ISIS hideout, resulting in the deaths of the militants inside. Earlier on Sunday, the Security Media Cell reported that the strike was based on precise intelligence and coordinated efforts by the Military Intelligence Directorate in collaboration with the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command.

Despite being militarily defeated, ISIS continues to pose a security threat in the region, relying on guerrilla tactics such as ambushes, bombings, and abductions. The Zghaitoun Valley is known for its rugged terrain and its longstanding reputation as a refuge for militant groups. Nicknamed the "Valley of Death," the area has historically served as a stronghold for groups that eventually evolved into ISIS. Its challenging geography, characterized by dense vegetation, seasonal water bodies during winter, and mountainous terrain linking to the Hamrin range, has made it an ideal location for militants to evade detection. Iraqi forces have frequently deployed F-16 fighter jets to target militant hideouts in the valley.