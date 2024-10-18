Iraqi airstrikes kill senior ISIS leader in Kirkuk: CENTCOM

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) carried out precision airstrikes in northeastern Iraq on October 14, eliminating four members of ISIS, including a senior leader, according to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM explained that the airstrikes, enabled by technical support and intelligence from Coalition forces as part of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), targeted Shahadhah 'Allawi Salih 'Ulaywi al-Bajjari, also known as Abu Issa, who was identified as the "Wali of Kirkuk" and regarded as the most senior ISIS leader in northern Iraq.

An initial post-strike assessment revealed that the site contained explosive suicide belts, numerous weapons, explosives, and ammunition, with no civilian casualties reported.

"Enabling ISF strikes is part of the Coalition’s ongoing commitment to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel throughout the region and beyond," CENTCOM noted in its statement.

CENTCOM further highlighted the continuous cooperation between the US and Iraqi forces in combating ISIS. "ISIS remains a threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland. US Central Command, alongside our coalition and Iraqi partners, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of US Central Command.

This recent operation follows an earlier raid in August, in which 14 ISIS operatives were killed in western Iraq, as part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle ISIS networks across the region.

Notably, Kirkuk is considered a disputed area, with competing claims from the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. This ongoing dispute has resulted in a lack of unified security efforts, creating numerous security gaps—areas where neither side maintains full control. ISIS and other militant groups take advantage of these gaps to conduct attacks and establish safe havens.