Iraqi F-16s strike ISIS hideout in Kirkuk's "Valley of Death"

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Security Media Cell announced that an ISIS hideout in the Zghaitoun Valley area of Kirkuk was targeted.

According to the Cell, "Based on precise intelligence and a specialized effort by the Military Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command, an ISIS hideout containing several terrorists was struck by our F-16 jets."

The Zghaitoun Valley, which stretches from Al-Rashad district to Hamrin Mountains and connects to Daquq district in southern Kirkuk, is notorious for its rugged terrain and its longstanding history as a refuge for terrorist groups.

Nicknamed the "Valley of Death," it has served as a stronghold for militant groups that eventually evolved into ISIS. The valley's challenging geography, characterized by dense vegetation, seasonal water bodies during winter, and mountainous terrain linking to the Hamrin range, has made it an ideal location for militants to evade detection.

Iraqi forces have frequently deployed F-16 fighter jets to conduct airstrikes on militant hideouts in this area.