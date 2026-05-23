Iran: 25 vessels crossed Hormuz under IRGC supervision

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) Navy announced on Saturday that 25 vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours under direct coordination with Iranian naval forces amid heightened Gulf tensions.

In a statement, the force said the vessels included oil tankers, container ships, and commercial cargo ships, all of which crossed after “obtaining the required permits” and under security protection provided by its naval units during transit.

The owners and captains of 30 ships are coordinating with the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to cross the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state television revealed on Thursday.

Washington and Tehran continue to impose maritime restrictions in the Strait, with the US Navy preventing vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports while Iran maintains limits on commercial traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies.

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