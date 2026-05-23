Iraq's Al-Waleed processes first TIR transit shipment from Syria to Kuwait

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Al-Waleed border crossing on Saturday received its first international road transit shipment under the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system, the Ministry of Finance announced, marking “a strategic step toward activating international transport corridors.”

The shipment originated in Syria and is bound for Kuwait via the Safwan border crossing. Customs teams at Al-Waleed completed verification of seals and documentation within the customs yards before clearing the cargo for passage through Iraqi territory under applicable regulations.

The ministry said the operation would contribute to accelerating trade movement and reducing both costs and transit times along the route.

Al-Waleed is one of four official border crossings between Iraq and Syria, linking Iraq's Al-Anbar province with Syria's Homs via the Al-Tanf area. It was formally reopened on April 2, 2026, after being closed since 2014 during the war against ISIS.