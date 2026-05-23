Iraqi draft laws expand bureaucracy, increase public spending

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Nearly 70% of the draft laws reviewed by Iraq’s parliament during its current legislative term would expand state bureaucracy and increase public spending, Eco Iraq Observatory said on Saturday, warning of growing financial pressure on the state.

In a statement, the observatory said parliament had reviewed 23 draft laws before the legislative session nears its end, ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday. Many of the proposed laws involve creating new councils, authorities, and administrative structures, some linked to ministries and others operating independently, contributing to “growing public-sector bloat.”

The group also warned that several draft laws include “new operational funds” financed by the state or additional financial allocations for employees, including the compulsory military service bill, expanded financial privileges in the Civil Aviation Authority, broader administrative structures in the Communications Ministry, and an independent budget for the proposed National Water Council.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s parliament continues to accumulate a growing backlog of delayed legislation amid recurring political disputes and repeated failures to pass key reform laws.

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