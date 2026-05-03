Iraq begins cement exports to Syria via Al-Waleed crossing

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraq has launched its first cement exports to Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing, the Border Ports Commission announced on Sunday, noting the facility is fully prepared to handle increased trade and support commercial activity.

Commission head Omar Adnan Al-Waeli, who oversaw the shipment, described the move as “a sign of improved coordination” among state institutions and stronger oversight at border points.

Iraq and Syria reopened the crossing in early April, restoring a key route that had been closed since 2014 during the war against ISIS. The crossing, one of four official border points between the two countries, links Iraq’s Al-Anbar province with Syria’s Homs via the Al-Tanf area.

Fuel tankers entered Syria within hours of the reopening, carrying Iraqi fuel oil for export to the Baniyas refinery.