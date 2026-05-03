Iraq braces for 11 GW power shortfall ahead of summer

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is expected to face a power shortfall of about 11 gigawatts (GW) during peak summer demand in 2026, amid lagging electricity production and tightening gas supplies, the Washington-based Attaqa platform reported on Sunday.

According to the platform’s survey, electricity production stood at 29 GW at the end of January, while peak demand is projected at around 40 GW. The shortfall has been exacerbated by declining Iranian gas imports, which fell to about 15 million cubic meters per day last week from 20 million the previous week.

Iraq’s financial capacity to secure fuel has also been constrained, with oil revenues dropping by nearly 90% since the start of the US–Israeli war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on February 28. Baghdad is now seeking to reduce dependence on imports by expanding domestic gas production, while aiming to generate 7,500 megawatts of solar power through 15 projects backed by General Electric and Siemens.

Efforts to link Iraq’s grid with neighboring countries are also ongoing, but implementation faces “technical and financing challenges that could delay relief.” Without sustained progress on these fronts, Iraq risks recurring power shortages during peak summer demand, Attaqa warned.

Iraq’s Electricity Ministry earlier said supply cuts from Iran removed more than 3,000 megawatts from the national grid after gas flows dropped sharply, forcing authorities to manage shortages.

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