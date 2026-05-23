Iraq prepares for snowmelt season with higher Mosul Dam releases

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Water inflows from Turkiye into Iraq have risen to 1,820 cubic meters per second, pushing Mosul Dam releases into the Tigris River to 1,750 cubic meters per second after peaking at 2,000 cubic meters in recent days under Iraq’s water management measures, a source told Shafaq News.

Dam authorities are closely monitoring inflows from Turkiye alongside preparations for the snowmelt season, which could lead to further increases in water releases in the coming period, the source added.

Iraq experienced consecutive waves of moderate to heavy rainfall during the autumn and winter seasons, contributing to higher water levels in rivers, dams, and lakes, according to statements from the Ministry of Water Resources.

Read more: Mosul Dam's threat extends beyond lives to Iraq's cultural heritage

Iraq’s water crisis has intensified in recent years as annual inflows to the Tigris and Euphrates dropped to between 25 and 40 billion cubic meters —around 30–40% below historical averages— while the country’s needs exceed 50 billion cubic meters.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis: A structural rewrite of agricultural governance