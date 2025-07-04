Baghdad orders higher Mosul Dam output

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Water discharges from the Mosul Dam into the Tigris River have been increased to 350 cubic meters per second, a technical source at the dam reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News that the release was raised based on official guidance, while inflows from Turkiye have seen a slight uptick in recent days but remain below agreed targets.

The strategic agreement between Iraq and Turkiye stipulates a flow of 320 cubic meters per second into the Tigris via the Mosul Dam, and 150 cubic meters per second into the Euphrates, he explained, adding that the inflows may rise gradually in the coming days if the agreement is fully implemented.

Earlier this week, the same source told Shafaq News that inflows from Turkiye that the agreed increases had not yet been enacted.