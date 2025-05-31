Iraqi PMF leaders urge neutrality as election tensions rise

Shafaq News/ As Iraq prepares for its parliamentary elections on November 11, tensions are mounting within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), with senior leaders urging fighters to remain neutral and resist political pressures.

On Saturday, Hamid al-Yasiri, commander of the PMF’s “Ansar al-Marjaiya” brigade, called on all PMF members to avoid involvement in electoral rivalries and to maintain loyalty to the religious fatwa* of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. “We hear of ongoing conflicts and defamation campaigns within the PMF ranks,” al-Yasiri said. “You are followers of the fatwa—your commitment lies with it alone, not with any political party."

Al-Yasiri warned that political entanglement would undermine the PMF’s credibility and diminish the respect earned through sacrifices on the battlefield. “You are not brokers for electoral blocs, and you must not yield to any political pressure, regardless of the consequences,” he addressed PMF fighters. “If you engage in political conflicts, you will lose your status in the eyes of the people.”

His remarks come amid concerns over the PMF’s role in the electoral process. Under Iraqi Election Law, security forces—including the PMF—cast their ballots one to two days before the general public vote to ensure election-day security. This early voting system has historically raised questions about the potential politicization of these forces.

Meanwhile, the PMF’s official leadership also weighed in on the electoral climate. In a statement issued Friday, the PMF condemned recent claims by a political figure alleging that some tribal units within the forces lack proper registration and include wanted individuals. The statement dismissed these allegations as “baseless and sectarian,” affirming that all PMF units, including tribal formations, have fully documented records with the PMF’s central intelligence and security directorates.

The leadership cautioned that such rhetoric threatens to inflame divisions at a time when national unity is crucial. “These are attempts to exploit the PMF’s contributions for political gain,” it said, urging political actors to uphold the integrity of the PMF and respect its national mission.

Iraq’s upcoming election—its first in four years—will see nearly 29 million Iraqis eligible to vote, following the cabinet’s decision in April to set the date for November 11.

*A fatwa is an official legal opinion or interpretation issued by a qualified Islamic scholar (called a mufti) in response to a question about Islamic law (sharia). A fatwa is not legally binding in most contexts—it’s a religious guideline or ruling on how to behave per Islamic principles. A fatwa might clarify how to perform religious duties, provide guidance on social or political issues, or settle disputes within a community. In Iraq, the famous 2014 fatwa by Al-Sistani, calling on Iraqis to join the fight against ISIS, was a key factor in the PMF formation.