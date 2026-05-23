War remnants explode during Baghdad landfill fire

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An explosion heard in Baghdad’s Taji district on Saturday resulted from the detonation of suspected war remnants during a landfill fire, not from a rocket strike or bomb attack, an Iraqi security source told Shafaq News.

The fire broke out in a designated waste disposal area before spreading to nearby grassland behind the Al-Rayahin residential complex in Taji, where an unidentified object believed to be leftover ordnance exploded during the blaze, the source clarified.

Specialized teams were later deployed to extinguish the fire and investigate the incident.