Al-Walaei urges strikes on Israel after Lebanon ceasefire breach, says battle open

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Abu Alaa al-Walaei, Secretary-General of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, on Wednesday called for coordinated strikes against Israel, accusing it of violating the ceasefire in Lebanon and targeting civilians.

In a statement, Al-Walaei said the call comes “after the massacres committed by Benjamin Netanyahu against our unarmed Lebanese people,” describing the actions as an attempt to cover what he called a “historic setback” against Iran and its allies. He urged armed factions within what is known as the “Islamic Resistance Axis” to respond, calling for a unified retaliation against Israel, which he accused of breaching the truce and killing civilians in Lebanon.

Al-Walaei noted that the alliance possesses “significant tools” to respond to what he described as Israeli violations, adding, “retaliation would challenge Israel’s position.”

He also stressed the need to keep the confrontation ongoing, extending it to countries that have normalized relations with Israel, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing the presence of Israeli interests in those states.