Iraq’s Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada warns of wider war if borders breached

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The regional conflict could widen as any ground incursion or border breach would prompt a response from the “Axis of Resistance*,” Abu Alaa Al-Walae, Secretary-General of Iraq’s Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, warned on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Al-Walae argued that the war against Iran has entered its second month without achieving its objectives, citing rising US threats of a ground invasion and a shift toward broader confrontation. The use of Kuwaiti territory by US forces as a launch point for an attack on Iran, he added, would breach regional security boundaries and trigger action under what he called the “unity of fronts” principle.

Read more: Iraq’s neutrality fades: Formal war involvement draws closer?

He also cited reports suggesting that Syrian armed factions may enter Lebanese territory in support of Israeli operations, cautioning that such a step would draw a corresponding reaction. “Any escalation or violation of regional borders would face reciprocal measures.”

*The Axis of Resistance is an Iran-aligned coalition of armed factions, including Palestinian groups, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, and other groups.

Read more: Tehran vs. Baghdad: Iraq’s armed factions face a strategic recalculation