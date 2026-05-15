Trump weighs covert Iran options as new strike plans emerge

Shafaq News- Washington

Aides to US President Donald Trump have prepared new military options against Iran, including plans involving special forces operations inside Iranian territory if Washington decides to escalate beyond the current standoff, The New York Times reported Friday.

Citing US officials, the newspaper said Trump’s advisers drafted contingency plans for renewed strikes on Iran should the president choose to “break the stalemate” through expanded military action.

The plans also reportedly include a possible operation to seize control of Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Gulf, alongside broader bombing campaigns targeting Iranian military sites and infrastructure.

The New York Times added that Trump has not yet made a final decision regarding the next phase of US policy toward Iran.

The report comes as Trump intensified his rhetoric toward Tehran in a televised interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, saying his patience with Iran was running out and urging Tehran to reach a comprehensive agreement with Washington.

Despite a ceasefire between the United States and Iran that has largely held since April 8, negotiations remain stalled. Tehran continues to reject US demands to fully reopen Hormuz unless Washington lifts its naval blockade and releases frozen Iranian assets while easing sanctions. Earlier today, Iran and the United States agreed to postpone discussions over Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile -the major point of contention- to later stages of negotiations, with both sides focusing on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US blockade.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame